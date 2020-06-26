© Facebook



"The lives of hundreds of sick Palestinian children are being put at risk because of the latest downturn in relations between their leaders and Israel last month. The Palestinian President said his government was giving up on past peace agreements because of Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank. That decision stopped co-operation on many security and civil matters including medical and travel permits."

About the Author:

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British Ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and Rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010. He is the author of Sikunder Burnes: Master of the Great Game, Murder in Samarkand, The Catholic Orangemen of Togo (and Other Conflicts I Have Known).

In a genuinely outrageous piece of victim blaming,This is a precise quote from the BBC TV News presenter headline at 10.30am:There followed a heart rending piece by BBC Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell featuringThe entire piece very plainly blamed Palestinian officials for the situation.for placing a blockade illegally preventing pharmaceuticals and medical supplies from entering Gaza - the basic reason the children cannot be treated at home.for blockading in, illegally, the civilian population of Gaza, so that these children cannot freely leave for treatment in Europe without Israeli clearance.that the proposed annexation of the West Bank is illegal, has been condemned by the UN Secretary General and by 95% of the governments of the world, and will precipitate great violence."Accept the illegal annexation of still more of your land, or small children will die and it will be your fault."That is a line the BBC are perfectly happy to push out on behalf of Israel. It is an astonishing moment for the UK state propagandist.