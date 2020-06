© Matthew Simmons/WireImage



Jenna Marbles, a longtime YouTube star, has announced that she's leaving the social media platform.The announcement came on Thursday in the form of an 11-minute video in which Marbles -- real name Mourey -- apologized for various videos that she'd made in the past."I've tried my best to grow up and to be a better person. And first and foremost, I want everyone to know that I've always been a two-way street, and that anytime that you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do better or to do something differently, that I always try to do that. And I try to make fun content, inclusive content, things that don't offend people or upset people, and that's kind of where I am," said Mourey, 33.In the video, Mourey walked through a handful of videos she created and published in the past in order to apologize for them."I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression," she said. "That was never my intention. It's not OK. It's shameful. It's awful. I wish it wasn't part of my past."Next, Mourey played a clip from a video titled "Bounce That D--k," in which she donned a straw hat and a fake mustache in the style of the fictional character Fu Manchu.She called the video "awful" and "inexcusable" and said that it "doesn't need to exist."Again, Mourey apologized for offending viewers "then, now, whenever.""For now, I just can't exist on this channel," Mourey announced. "Hopefully I've taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that that's just not my intent. That's not what I ever set out to do -- to hurt anyone's feelings, to make anyone feel bad."She continued: "I think I'm just going to move on from this channel for now. I don't know if that's forever, I don't know how long that's going to be, I just want to make sure that the things I'm putting into the world are not hurting anyone."and amassing over 2 million views as of publication. Her apology video has soared well over the 1 million views mark.