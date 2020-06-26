© Twitter/ Henry Rodgers

A black Metropolitan Police Department officer lectured a white Black Lives Matter protester in Washington, DC, on Tuesday evening as she attempted to accuse one of his white colleagues of racism.she said, speaking through her mask, in a conversation captured on video by Breitbart News. "It has nothing to do with your acquaintances."She accused him of being intimidated when he walked away.Another officer, who appeared to be African American, intervened: "It's not intimidating. ...... You have to be able to go in with both sides of the story."She retorted: "I wasn't talking to you, sir. I was talking to the white dude."He replied: "Oh, 'cause I can't be racist, right?"She answered:An African American officer eventually approached."Let me tell you something," he said.He continued."America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem, ma'am. Okay? Jesus said: 'I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'"The woman continued to move side to side, attempting to talk past the officer.He continued:"America and the world has a sin problem. That's where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It's not about racism."He concluded: "Read the Bible."