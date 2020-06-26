Society's Child
White anarchists try to lecture black cops about racism
Joel B. Pollak
Breitbart
Tue, 23 Jun 2020 17:30 UTC
Breitbart
Tue, 23 Jun 2020 17:30 UTC
"Just because you have one black friend, or a black wife, you can still be racist," she said, speaking through her mask, in a conversation captured on video by Breitbart News. "It has nothing to do with your acquaintances."
She accused him of being intimidated when he walked away.
Another officer, who appeared to be African American, intervened: "It's not intimidating. ... You're trying to have a conversation, and you have a one-track mind? There's no point. ... You have to be able to go in with both sides of the story."
She retorted: "I wasn't talking to you, sir. I was talking to the white dude."
He replied: "Oh, 'cause I can't be racist, right?"
She answered: "Systemically, no, sir. Systemically, racism can only be white."
An African American officer eventually approached.
"Let me tell you something," he said.
She backed up, trying to avoid him. "I don't want to get COVID."
He continued.
"America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem, ma'am. Okay? Jesus said: 'I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'"
The woman continued to move side to side, attempting to talk past the officer.
He continued:
"America and the world has a sin problem. That's where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It's not about racism."
He concluded: "Read the Bible."
Comment: Go to Breitbart for the video - warning, the woman is obnoxious. Speaking of which, here's another one:
Just another example of socially acceptable liberal racism. Then there's this, in which black protesters call black cops "nothing but house n***ers".
At least there's some (unintentional) humor mixed in: 2020. The year of the idiots.