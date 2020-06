© REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Online forums for "bronies," adult male fans of My Little Pony cartoons, are infested with Nazis! Quick, censor them before it spreads! So says the media establishment, threatened by the continued existence of free speech online.One could be forgiven for questioning why the Atlantic would devote a lengthy feature to the internal squabbles of a My Little Pony fansite called Derpibooru, which hosts "millions" of fan-drawn artworks celebrating, exploring, and interpreting the wholesome, brightly-colored world of the cartoon ponies. But the piece has vanishingly little to do with an escapist paradise in which "Friendship is Magic" - the official name of the series, and the defining ethos of the pony universe - and where we all can, in fact, just get along.Derpibooru, it turns out, was founded with an anti-censorship ethos. Users were discouraged from complaining about content, instead told to use filters to hide material they found offensive.In the past few weeks, however, a tiny fraction of users for and against the Black Lives Matter protest have apparently been making political art to express their views and down-voting their ideological opponents' posts en masse.When a faction of anti-BLM users steeped in 4chan's pointedly-offensive troll-humor posted their own pony-fications of popular "white nationalist" memes, the pro-BLM bronies reportedly struck back , convincing Derpibooru's owners to not only tweet a statement in support of Black Lives Matter but also to scrap the board's no-censorship rule.Now that the censors have gotten an inch, of course, they want a mile."They banned uploading images that were created for no reason other than to incite controversy, and removed images making fun of the protests. They did not ban expressions of racism," the Atlantic sniffed, echoing the concerns of users posting on social media begging the moderators to "remove all the racist s**" now or "purge all of that racist bulls** imagery that people post on there."Racism is obviously repugnant, and one can argue it has no place on a My Little Pony message board, but it's important to keep the problem in perspective.The Atlantic may marvel at the bronies' "totally nonsensical hodgepodge of values," clutching its pearls at the notion that forum users could simultaneously admire "Aryanne, a fan-invented Nazi pony with a pink swastika on her hip" and appreciate the Black Lives Matter-themed art, but expecting devotees of cartoon ponies to march in lockstep with any political ideology is ridiculous.Romanian artist Linda Barasz, perhaps the first to slap a swastika on a My Little Pony over a decade ago, became a star in the art world for the controversial piece. But the world has changed a lot since then (including, apparently, the definition of racism).Many who populate brony forums and other fantasy fandoms - or 4chan, for that matter - have opted to give the dating pool and sexuality itself a wide berth , reasoning it's better to escape into their preferred alternate universe than risk being crucified for violating one of the many unspoken rules of the 21st-century sexual minefield.Intentionally or not, this approach marginalizes a large swath of people - especially white people, especially men. The Atlantic quotes a media studies professor marveling that bronies take pride in "the idea that they can make the mainstream uncomfortable." But how many of these people were rejected by a society whose values categorically excluded them before they made the conscious choice to reject that society's values? When only so-called "extremists" will unconditionally accept a large segment of western society for who they are, the problem is not with the extremists, but with a mainstream as intolerant as the bigots it claims to see under every rock.It's easy to mock the trials and tribulations of the bronies, forced to undergo a political reckoning they neither wanted nor, to be fair, needed; indeed, that's the aim of much of the media coverage of groups like them.