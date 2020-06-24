According to a statement from the country's Interior Ministry, flooding has affected the western regions (oblasts) of Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Lviv after heavy rainfall 22 to 23 June. Three people have died in flooding in Verkhovyna district, Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, where roads have been blocked and areas cut off.
Emergency services are carrying out rescue and relief operations in affected areas. Overflowing rivers have destroyed bridges and roads. Power lines have been damaged, as have hundreds of homes.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on 24 June that a total of 165 settlements in 15 districts have been affected in Ivano-Frankivsk. SES have rescued or evacuated over 350 people and pumped flood water from thousands of damaged homes.
In Lviv oblast, over 120 people have been evacuated across several districts including Stryi, Zhydachiv and Starosambir after several rivers broke their banks.
In the Chernivtsi region, the Cheremosh River broke through an embankment, flooding the village of Banyliv in Vyzhnytskyi district.
Meanwhile levels of the Prut River are rising rapidly, and are expected to reach between 6.8 and 7.3 metres in Chernivtsi during the afternoon of 24 June.
Social Media
Верховина. Досить критично. Піднімається стрімко. Надіємося на краще. pic.twitter.com/aBRzhHCp9P— Чернівецький Укроп (@coltmrfox) June 23, 2020
Стихія на Коломийщині. Поліція допомагає рятувати селян і тварин.— МВС України (@MVS_UA) June 23, 2020
Кожне життя важливе і цінне!
Дивіться як пес дякує своїм рятувальникам ❤️
Відео https://t.co/Hibm5KfW4I pic.twitter.com/bXjsOhTHYX
Негода вирує у 8 областях України— МВС України (@MVS_UA) June 23, 2020
Внаслідок інтенсивних дощів та поривів вітру в Івано-Франківській, Чернівецькій, Кіровоградській, Вінницькій, Полтавській, Львівській, Одеській та Рівненській областях підтоплено значну кількість житлових будинків👉https://t.co/cNgd0T3T9W pic.twitter.com/jsVxZcJm0y