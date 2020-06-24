Social Media

Верховина. Досить критично. Піднімається стрімко. Надіємося на краще.

Стихія на Коломийщині. Поліція допомагає рятувати селян і тварин.



Кожне життя важливе і цінне!



Дивіться як пес дякує своїм рятувальникам ❤️



Відео

Негода вирує у 8 областях України

Внаслідок інтенсивних дощів та поривів вітру в Івано-Франківській, Чернівецькій, Кіровоградській, Вінницькій, Полтавській, Львівській, Одеській та Рівненській областях підтоплено значну кількість житлових будинків

Overflowing rivers have caused severe damage in parts of western Ukraine after heavy rain over the last few days.According to a statement from the country's Interior Ministry, flooding has affected the western regions (oblasts) of Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Lviv after heavy rainfall 22 to 23 June.Emergency services are carrying out rescue and relief operations in affected areas.Power lines have been damaged, as have hundreds of homes.SES have rescued or evacuated over 350 people and pumped flood water from thousands of damaged homes.In Lviv oblast, over 120 people have been evacuated across several districts including Stryi, Zhydachiv and Starosambir after several rivers broke their banks.In the Chernivtsi region, the Cheremosh River broke through an embankment, flooding the village of Banyliv in Vyzhnytskyi district.Meanwhile levels of the Prut River are rising rapidly, and are expected to reach between 6.8 and 7.3 metres in Chernivtsi during the afternoon of 24 June.