© USGS



© CSEM

© CSEM



Teo Blašković is a researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo [ at ] watchers.news.

The epicenter was located 50.8 km (31.6 miles) NNE of Siglufjörður (population 1 190) and 101.4 km (63 miles) N of Akureyri (population 17693).There are about 13 000 people living within 100 km (62 miles).35 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) is reporting the quake as M5.7 and a part of an ongoing intense earthquake swarm."It is the third earthquake over M5.0 and the largest earthquake in the swarm that began in the area on June 19," the office said.The other earthquake over M5 were M5.6 and M5.4. Since the beginning of the crisis, IMO has detected over 2 000 earthquakes.Many smaller earthquakes are still being measured in the area, but more strong earthquakes are likely to occur.Authorities are urging people living in the known areas to take appropriate measures in the event of an earthquake.The USGS issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building type is unreinforced brick with concrete floor construction."Here is a footage from a security camera in a house in Reykir on Reykjaströnd in Skagafjörður, about 60km from the source of the quake north of Siglufjörður. The video shows the effects of the quake that occurred on June 20 at. 19:26 and was 5.6 in size. For the video, judge the effect of the quake for about 25 seconds. Smoke is a short distance from Grettislaug where Grettir is supposed to be warm after Drangeyjarsund. Glamur, the ghost Grettir wrestled with, would have been proud of these clearly heard voices, but vision is a richer story."Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.EMSC detected more than 68 earthquakes in the region over the past 48 hours.