Istanbul has been besieged by foul weather, with large parts of the city flooded, others lashed by ferocious winds orDespite warnings from Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology, the roughly 16 million residents of Istanbul could not have imagined the onslaught of bad weather that awaited them Tuesday., captured in all its terrifying glory by residents already fleeing the torrential rain and violent hail storms.The city's Sultangazi and Gaziosmanpa┼ča districts were inundated, with severe flooding reported in the central Kagithane district.Giant waves lashed coastal areas in Yenikap─▒ and Maltepe, on opposing sides of the city, as nature unloaded its full wrath on the embattled Bosphorus.There were, though a local weather reporter was struck by flying debris according to Turkish media