A lawyer for the former U.S. Marine convicted of espionage in Russia last week says his client will not appeal the decision because he doesn't trust the country's judicial system.The Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Zherebenkov as saying on June 23 that Whelan hopes Washington and Moscow will instead agree on an exchange of prisoners."Today, we met [Whelan] in the detention facility and after a discussion it was decided not to appeal the verdict because he doesn't believe in Russian justice," Zherebenkov was quoted as saying."He hopes that he will be swapped in the near future for Russians who have been convicted in the United States," he added.The United States has called the proceedings a "mockery of justice" and demanded Whelan's immediate release.Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he was deeply disappointed by the verdict and sentence against Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian, and Irish citizenships, and expressed "serious reservations about the legal process."Russia's Foreign Ministry has rejected "claims about the unfairness and excessive harshness" of the sentence.President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 23 that the Kremlin had noted Whelan's decision not to appeal his conviction but declined to comment further.Whelan says he was framed when he took the drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photos. He has also accused his prison guards of mistreatment.Whelan was head of global security at a U.S. auto-parts supplier at the time of his arrest. He and his relatives insist he visited Russia to attend a wedding.Before the verdict, U.S. officials had urged Moscow to release Whelan following their criticism of Russian authorities for their "shameful treatment" of him.