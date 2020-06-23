Further heavy rain and flooding has struck in Guizhou Province, China.Xinhua news agency reports at least 3 people have died and 10,000 have been displaced after flooding in the mountainous area of Tongzi County on 22 June.Around 10 houses were destroyed and over 1,000 houses damaged, along with 715 hectares of crops. Power supply and telecommunications were interrupted.Guizhou Provincial Department of Emergency Management has dispatched an emergency disaster relief working group, along with relief supplies including generators, tents, folding beds and bedding.Heavy rainfall was also reported in areas of the city municipality of Chongqing, about 100km north of Tongzi. In 24 hours to 23 June, Nanchuan district in Chongqing recorded 149.3 mm of rain.prompting authorities to activate a level-IV emergency response.About 100 houses collapsed while over 8,000 houses were damaged.