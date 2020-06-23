landslide

The landslide that occurred near Sammobari of Ridi-Tansen road section.
Further heavy rain in Nepal has caused more landslides, this time in Palpa district.

Local media report that days of rainfall triggered a landslide along a section of road near Tansen in Palpa district, central Nepal, on 22 June, 2020. Four vehicles were swept away. The number of passengers in the vehicles swept by the landslide is unconfirmed. As of 22 June, police reported 3 fatalities.

A rescue team comprising personnel from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has been clearing the debris. Three other landslides in the district have left numerous roads blocked.


Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority also reported 1 person died in a landslide in Baglung District on 20 June.

More recently, 8 people died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Parbat District, central Nepal on 13 June.

Further heavy rain has fallen over the last day, with Dhangadi recording 83.4mm of rain and Biratnagar in 24 hours to 23 June.