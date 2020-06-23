Earth Changes
Widespread summer floods across Romania - 1 missing after heavy rain
Floodlist
Tue, 23 Jun 2020 19:38 UTC
The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) added that heavy downpours on 22 June caused flooding in 90 locations in 19 counties across the country.
The worst affected counties are Alba, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Botoșani and Vaslui. Areas of Harghita, Mureș, Neamț and Suceava counties were also badly hit. Firefighters were called on to pump water from over 550 properties in total.
Evacuations were carried out in the municipality of Aiud in Alba County and Oravița in Caraş-Severin County. Several people were rescued from floods in Bihor county.
Four people were rescued from flooded vehicles in Rădăuți Prut, Botoșani County, where the Prut river is more than 80cm above warning levels.
The country saw heavy rainfall last week. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said personnel responded to over 1,500 calls for assistance with flooded homes and properties between 17 and 20 June.
Much of the country is under an Orange Level alert until 24 June as further heavy rain is expected. Romania's Administratiei Nationale de Meteorologie has forecast 40mm of rain for many locations, with up to 80mm possible in localized areas.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on coming COVID vaccines
- 'Worst outbreak ever': Nearly a million pigs culled in Nigeria due to swine fever
- Nervous and immune systems 'need to talk' for bone repair
- Best of the Web: COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- Study suggests 60% of people naturally RESISTANT to SARS-COV2
- Brain-virus? Young Covid-19 victims suffer psychosis, fatigue and anxiety side-effects - or is it just all in the mind?
- FDA approves first-ever 'prescription' video game for kids with ADHD
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - ITN - Dietary Guidelines Whisleblowers; Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Researchers in Amsterdam discover 'potent' Covid-19 antibodies
- SOTT Focus: Masked Threats? Studies Reveal NO Benefits to Global COVID-19 Facemasks-for-all Policy
- #FluorideTrial: Scientist says he was threatened because of fluoride study - Week 1 in review
- Parasite infection closely linked to gastrointestinal microbiome
- Recovered 'coronavirus patients' report health issues months later
- The American Teaching Hospital: School That Teaches Psychopathic Values To Future Doctors
- Four EU nations to fund AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines for Europe
- Best of the Web: We don't need no stinking vaccine for Covid-19
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
Quote of the Day
Just look at us. Everything is backwards. Everything is upside-down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religion destroys spirituality.
