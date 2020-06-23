© IGSU



Emergency authorities in Romania report that one person is missing after being swept away by flood waters in Dimitrie Cantemir, Vaslui County on 22 June.The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) added that heavy downpours on 22 JuneThe worst affected counties are Alba, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Botoșani and Vaslui. Areas of Harghita, Mureș, Neamț and Suceava counties were also badly hit. Firefighters were called on to pump water from over 550 properties in total.Evacuations were carried out in the municipality of Aiud in Alba County and Oravița in Caraş-Severin County. Several people were rescued from floods in Bihor county.Four people were rescued from flooded vehicles in Rădăuți Prut, Botoșani County, where the Prut river is more than 80cm above warning levels.The country saw heavy rainfall last week. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said personnel responded to over 1,500 calls for assistance with flooded homes and properties between 17 and 20 June.Much of the country is under an Orange Level alert until 24 June as further heavy rain is expected. Romania's Administratiei Nationale de Meteorologie has forecast 40mm of rain for many locations, with up to 80mm possible in localized areas.