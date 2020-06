© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

It was clearly not anticipated that this agreement might be dishonorably challenged by the US government through their embassy in London.

A former British ambassador has called US and UK claims that Anne Sacoolas - the wife of a US intelligence officer - had immunity, as "a palpable absurdity." Sacoolas is accused of killing Harry Dunn last year in a car crash.Roberts' scathing views focus on an August 1995 agreement between the UK Foreign Office and the US ambassador to Britain about American personnel at RAF Croughton - the military base where Sacoolas' husband was stationed at the time of Dunn's death.His comments come as former Tory Foreign Office Minister Tony Baldry says the diplomatic immunity deal from 1995 was specifically designed to exclude dangerous driving cases.Many people on social media have responded angrily to the protection Sacoolas - who fled back to the US in the immediate aftermath of the death - has received from the UK government.Others online called the case "shocking," claiming that there was "nothing special about the relationship" that sees the Boris Johnson's administration "complicit in ensuring justice was avoided to keep [Donald] Trump onside."Dunn's parents are set for their first High Court hearing with Dominic Raab and Northamptonshire Police, in which they allege that the British foreign secretary acted unlawfully over Sacoolas' departure.A diplomatic row started shortly after the teenager was killed when his motorbike crashed with a Volvo car outside the US military base. After claiming diplomatic immunity and leaving the UK, Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December last year, but an extradition request was refused by the US the following month.