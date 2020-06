© Alamy



Poorer households are twice as likely as high-income households to have turned to borrowing to tide them through the coronavirus crisis, new figures suggest. study for the Resolution Foundation highlights the precarious position of millions of people's finances as the economic fallout of the pandemic deepens.It found in a survey thatThe think tank also compared the experiences of the second poorest fifth of UK households with the highest-income households.The analysis found one in four poorer families, couples or individuals had increased their borrowing, often on credit cards with high interest rates.Similarly, only one in six poorer households had begun to save more during lockdown, whereas one in threeas their spending declined.The think tank argued the contrasts underscored the large and widening wealth gap in Britain going into the crisis. Its report highlighted a £1.4m ($1.7m) gap between