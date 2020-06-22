Heavy rain fell in the Tuv and Gobi-Sumber Provinces and caused flash flooding at the weekend. Two people in the Sergelen Soum of Tuv Province were killed by the deluge while herding their livestock.According to the meteorological agency, Zuunmod Soum of Tuv Province recorded 51 mm of rainfall.destroyed 53 fences and washed away 10 vehicles. During the incident, a sub-power station in Tuv Province was damaged and 400 homes lost their electricity.In addition, the major roads connecting Ulaanbaatar and Mandalgobi and Undurkhaan cities were also damaged. Also,In all, 461 people with over special vehicles are working to repair the railway which is expected to re-open tomorrow night.