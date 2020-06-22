After the floods in Kestel, Bursa Province, Turkey 21 June 2020.
At least 2 people have died in floods after heavy rain in north west Turkey.

Flooding struck the Kestel district of Bursa province on 21 June. After initial assessments, the provincial government reported two people had died and four were believed to be missing in the floods.

Raging flood water swept through narrow streets of several neighbourhoods in the district, including Dudakli, Narlidere, Aksu and Kayacik. A team of over 350 personnel are carrying out relief and search and rescue operations.


Images shared on Social Media showed cars piled on top of each other in streets swamped in mud and debris in the aftermath of the floods.

Flood damage was also reported in Yenisölöz and Bayırköy districts of Orhangazi district.

