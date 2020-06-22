Flooding struck the Kestel district of Bursa province on 21 June. After initial assessments, the provincial government reported two people had died and four were believed to be missing in the floods.
Raging flood water swept through narrow streets of several neighbourhoods in the district, including Dudakli, Narlidere, Aksu and Kayacik. A team of over 350 personnel are carrying out relief and search and rescue operations.
Images shared on Social Media showed cars piled on top of each other in streets swamped in mud and debris in the aftermath of the floods.
Flood damage was also reported in Yenisölöz and Bayırköy districts of Orhangazi district.
Social Media
Bir daha yaşanmaması ümidiyle #Kestel pic.twitter.com/cgy87kBPjr— Ahmet çalış (@flankes34) June 22, 2020
Bursa Kestel İlçesi Dudaklı Köyü.— Levent Özeren (@lvntozrn) June 21, 2020
Sel felaketi, Allah korumuş can kaybı yok. pic.twitter.com/ffsQ3TBLYW
Destructive flooding in Kestel, Bursa, Turkey on Jun 21st. At least 2 fatalities and several people missing. Thanks to Recep Sever for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/3tU6No6o4h— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 22, 2020
Comment: Update: Middle East Monitor reports on 22nd June: