New York City has reported a major increase in murders and shootings. The news comes as a man was killed in the city while washing his car, and a 92-year-old woman was assaulted in a seemingly random attack."Earlier today, police officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a call of a male shot in front of 334 Milford Street. When they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck," the NYPD's Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted , along with video of the disturbing incident.It's not the only violent video coming out of the city to have received serious attention online, as a clip of a seemingly random attack on an elderly woman has also gone viral.The crimes are part of a larger trend in New York City, which has seen an increase in the most violent crimes.Homicides for the month of May were up by a whopping 79.1 percent from the same time last year. Shootings, meanwhile, increased over 60 percent. Auto theft and burglaries also went up.Despite this, crime itself was down by over 20 percent. April also saw a decrease in crime, but an uptick in murders, burglaries, and auto theft.Though Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he is "concerned" by the double-digit increase in murders and other violent crime, he painted a rosy picture of police when revealing the numbers this week."I am proud of our police officers who have met the challenges of these trying times with remarkable fortitude and fairness," he said. "Their continuing success in simultaneously fighting crime, reinforcing the best public health practices and facilitating peaceful protest reflects the values of the New York City Police Department and the high standards of our profession."