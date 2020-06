© REUTERS/Dustin Chambers



An image of CNN protecting its Atlanta headquarters from protesters with a fence has inspired many to go after the network for constantly questioning President Donald Trump's support of a southern border wall.The photo of CNN's fortified headquarters went viral on Friday, asCNN is home to a gallery of commentators who are vocally opposed to Trump's border wall, and the network's news coverage has been skeptical of the idea.By contrast, CNN has been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement andOne of the president's sons, Eric Trump, blasted CNN for their seeming endorsement of walls when it comes to protecting their own property."I guess that ends that debate... I wonder if [Donald Trump] will get an apology," he tweeted Others were just as blunt with the network. tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.— an area taken over by protesters with police driven out —The fact that the protesters and CNN have constructed walls while the US' border wall remains a debate was not lost on some social media users."CHOP has a Wall. CNN Atlanta has a Wall," outspoken conservative Chuck Woolery tweeted. "Our border does not."