If you live in Sierra Madre, you live with bears. They are common visitors to the neighborhoods pressed up against the San Gabriel Mountains.But on Monday, a bear did something you rarely hear about: It attacked a 19-year old woman who had fallen asleep in her backyard.Capt. Foy says that woman is now home recovering from the attack.Investigators collected bear DNA from the woman's wounds and are now checking to see if it matches that of a bear trapped Tuesday in the area."If that bear does come back a positive match to the bear that attacked and bit this young woman, it would be euthanized in the interest of public safety."In the meantime, the nearby Chantry Flat hiking area was packed with people.When asked if worried about encountering potentially dangerous wildlife, one woman shrugged it off."I'm not too concerned. I'm going with a few people so we're just going to be aware of our surroundings and this is their home so we'll just respect it," said Christina DeLeon of Lakewood.This week's bear attack happened in the same area where a homeless man was attacked by a bear a year ago.Experts warn that bears may look cute, but if you come across one, make yourself big and make as much noise as possible. Do not be timid."If a person is actually attacked we tell people, fight back. Fight back as if your life depends on it," Capt. Foy said.