Food scare about ground beef slashed demand across the USA as ground beef shortages were being reported in the news with skyrocketing prices. Convenient timing, as well Walmart and Shopify are partnering in anticipation of 2.0 lockdown and more online orders. As global business contracts to great depression levels goods will be delivered by the new category of worlds largest ship, stopping in many locations instead of point to point. Its a new method of less sea traffic with shared delivery, meaning less global shipping consolidated into a few corporate hands. These sets of events signal a long term shift in our lives and economy.Let me know what you think about the information presented, does it show a trend?