© MDOT

The official start of summer might only be three days away, but snow and winter weather conditions have just forced the closure of Beartooth Pass at the Montana / Wyoming border.Travelers in Wyoming are being advised to turn around and return to Red Lodge due to adverse weather conditions.Beartooth Basin ski area, the country's only summer-only ski area, is still open.The high elevation Beartooth Highway, US 212, connecting Yellowstone National Park with Red Lodge, Montana, opened for the season on May 29th.The final section in Wyoming was cleared for summer travel on May 29, connecting with the opened Montana portion of the road. The opening came as Beartooth Basin ski area, the nation's only summer ski area, opened on 1st June. Winter weather again forced the highway to close on June 8th.The 68-mile road, which peaks at 10,947-feet, typically closes from early Fall through April or May as a result of deep snow. After opening for Memorial Day last year, the road had to close for 5-days at the end of June due to snow. It then closed on September 11th for the winter.