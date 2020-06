© The Chronicle Herald



Picture in your mind's eye a bathtub that's. Then pull the plug. In essence, that is what's happened this spring to Slade Lake.Two-and-a-half kilometres southwest of Oxford, Cumberland County, the large lake has been drained of its water by underground geological activity.said Amy Tizzard, regional geologist for the Department of Energy and Mines."It could be that some gypsum dissolved (below the lake) or sediment or vegetation gave way... we can't really tell because we can't see to the bottom of it."There remains a pool of water at deep points in the lake.Slade Lake is one of a series of water bodies running along a five-kilometre stretch of what geologists call karst topography in a southwest direction from the edge of Oxford.Karst means a geological formation that houses pockets of gypsum, salt and other minerals that are dissolved by water.As this happens, underground caves are created that can collapse, causing sinkholes.If interested, this article discusses sinkhole formation and prone areas in the U.S.. A study of the area's geography released last year warned of the potential for further ground collapse in the area. The Karst topography continues under the Trans Canada Highway, raising concerns of a sudden collapse there.This may not be the end of Slade Lake. Some area residents know it as Dry Lake because it has been emptied in the past... But not to this extent since the 1970s. So, do you think the water will reappear and fill Slade Lake in Canada? More sinkhole and lake disappearance news on Strange Sounds and Steve Quayle . [ The Chronicle Herald