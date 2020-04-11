Iguazu Falls, located between Argentina and Brazil, has experienced a dramatic drop in water volume thanks to a lack of rain that is also affecting local water suppliesStartling images show how Iguazu Falls - the world's largest waterfall - is almost completely dry because of a serious drought.According to local media, Iguazu Falls located on the border of the Argentine province of Misiones and the Brazilian state of Parana have experienced a dramatic fall in water volume.Reports state that the last excursions before activity in the Iguazu National Park were stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown declared in Argentina on March 15 were suspended because of the fall in the water volume.The closure of the dams has reportedly affected the water supply in the region of Puerto Iguazu.Iguazu Falls was formed as the result of a volcanic eruption, and spans an area of 2.7 kilometres.Of its 275 waterfalls, Devil's Throat is the tallest measuring more more than 80 metres - nearly twice as tall as Niagara Falls.The name 'Iguazu' comes from the native Guarani language and translates as "big water".During the rainy reason from November to March, its water flow can peak at 13,000 cubic metres per second - the equivalent of five Olympic swimming pools.