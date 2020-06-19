Honduras
Two people have died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in western Honduras. The landslide struck on 17 June in the community of El Clarinero, Yamaranguila Municipality in Intibucá Department. According to media reports, the landslide caused a house to collapse, burying 2 occupants. One person survived.
As of 17 June, alerts for heavy rain had been issued for the provinces of Ocotepeque, Copán, Santa Bárbara, Lempira, Intibucá, La Paz, Comayagua, Yoro and Francisco Morazán.
Guatemala
The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) in Guatemala reports that landslides and flooding have affected over 4,000 people from 16 June.
A landslide in San Pedro Necta, Huehuetenango, has blocked parts of the CA-1 road, preventing the passage of hundreds of vehicles. Landslides were also reported in Nentón, about 35km to the north, where Conred has distributed relief supplies to affected families.
Meanwhile an overflowing stream caused flooding in Sayaxché in Petén Department, damaging 9 houses and affecting around 60 people.
The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Hydrology and Meteorology (Insivumeh) said the La Pasión river at El Pato station in Petén has increased its level and is currently above its alert level. El Pato is about 50 km south of Sayaxché. Insivumeh has forecast further heavy rain over the coming days.
