🛑ÉBOULEMENT DE TERRE SUR DES HABITATIONS À ANYAMA



Les sapeurs Pompiers, le District de Police d'Abobo, la CRS4 et de la la Gendarmerie Nationale sur les lieux. On dénombre pour l'heure 10 cas de décès.

Les recherches se poursuivent difficilement suite aux intempéries. pic.twitter.com/3JZXnLdiWc — La Côte d'Ivoire est Chic🇨🇮 (@CotedIvoire_off) June 18, 2020

🚨🚨 ALERTE 🚨 🚨



ANYAMA : ÉBOULEMENT

Plusieurs maisons englouties sous la terre avec leurs occupants .( Quartier Derrière rails)

Toutes les forces de secours sont mobilisées sur les lieux .

Bilan non connu pour l'heure.



📝 Vidéo Amateur pic.twitter.com/GRyShd3s76 — La Côte d'Ivoire est Chic🇨🇮 (@CotedIvoire_off) June 18, 2020

Heavy rain has caused further death and misery in Côte d'Ivoire.in Anyama, a city in the northern outskirts of Abidjan, during the early hours of 18 June.National Office Civil Protection (ONPC) said 13 bodies have been found under the mud and debris. Search and rescue operations are underway to find bodies that could still be trapped in the mud.Weather is hampering rescue operations and damage assessments and there has been widespread flooding in the area. Local media reports suggest that around 20 houses were destroyed. Railway tracks were damaged in the landslide. Government ministers visited the site on 18 June.