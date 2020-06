© Reuters/Charles Platiau



France's healthcare workers have been marching for better pay and increased funding. As demonstrators thronged the streets of Paris, violent clashes between protesters and police broke out, with tear gas fired into the crowds.Hailed as "heroes in white coats" by President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, France's health-sector employees assembled en masse on Tuesday to demand more than just applause and platitudes. Calling for salary raises and an end to hospital-bed cuts, one powerful union taking part said that "the government's soothing speeches, chocolate medals and promises of random and hypothetical bonuses will not suffice."Police officers at more peaceful demonstrations across the country stood by and applauded the healthcare workers, rather than firing gas or brandishing batons. Members from among their own ranks were prompted to march themselves last year, to protest President Macron's controversial pension reforms.The procession in Lille was joined by firefighters , who also took to the streets to demand a pay increase earlier this year.More than 220 rallies were planned nationwide, organized by a dozen unions and workers' associations.