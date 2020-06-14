© David Ryder/Getty Images
A sign is seen on a barrier at an entrance to the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle, Washington's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)
— formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting 'deportations'.
CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.
Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:
© David Ryder/Getty Images
Barriers are seen on a street leading to the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington
© JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images
A protester uses a scope on top of a barricade to look for police approaching the newly created Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington on June 11, 2020.
© David Ryder/Getty Images
An acronym for "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" is seen painted on the street near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington
Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.
On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.
The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.
As Breitbart News has noted
, despite left-wing opposition to border walls and border controls, homes owned by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, and Bill Gates are surrounded by fences, walls, and sometimes 20-foot high barriers.
© Google Earth
Hillary Clinton's Martha's Vineyard house with wall
Similarly, countries like Israel, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, and Slovenia have proven
the effectiveness of implementing strict border controls and erecting border walls to drastically reduce illegal immigration.
