Seattle, Washington's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) — formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has set up a border wall surrounding its perimeters and is seemingly conducting 'deportations'.CHAZ, a six-square block autonomous zone, has clear and precise borders made up of mostly vehicle barriers and various forms of fencing.Photos from CHAZ show the border controls:Likewise, CHAZ occupants have seemingly conducted at least one deportation.On Thursday, reporter Julio Rosas captured a moment where CHAZ occupants kicked out a man who said he was a pro-life activist and had been live-streaming from inside the autonomous zone.The man was taunted by a mob as he was kicked out. The process was far less technical and impartial than the deportation process of the United States federal government.As Breitbart News has noted , despite left-wing opposition to border walls and border controls, homes owned by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo, and Bill Gates are surrounded by fences, walls, and sometimes 20-foot high barriers.Similarly, countries like Israel, Hungary, Bulgaria, Australia, and Slovenia have proven the effectiveness of implementing strict border controls and erecting border walls to drastically reduce illegal immigration.