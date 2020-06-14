© AFP / Parker Michels-Boyce

Simon Rite is a writer based in London for RT, in charge of several projects including the political satire group #ICYMI. Follow him on Twitter @SiWrites

Protesters in Virginia seriously injured one of their own when they pulled down a stone statue onto his head. This unintended tragedy sums up the irresponsible thoughtlessness of their actions.In the opening few seconds of the video, we see the crowd caught up in the fever of what must seem like a revolution. There's music playing in the background, and somehow there seems to be a plentiful supply of sledgehammers. Seriously, who buys them?Anyway, this is the stage where everything is exciting; in the minds of the activists their actions are consequence free, because all they are doing is pulling down the symbols of oppression and racism. It seems likely that a large part of the crowd had only very recently become aware that statues are to blame for, well, everything, but ultimately you don't want the foot soldiers of revolution thinking too deeply when you've given them a sledgehammer and a target.Which takes us to the unfortunate guy standing underneath the statue as it fell in the next part of the Virginia video. He could very easily be a symbol of what happens next; a victim of the good intentions of the mob.My metaphor doesn't end there though, because keep watching the video and what do you see? The cheering of the wider crowd doesn't stop immediately, because they are ignorant of what actually just happened. But look at those on the statue, the few that took it upon themselves to climb the edifice and bring it crashing down.They look down in disbelief at the stricken man, clutching their hammer to their chests, shocked at what they've just done. They didn't see this outcome. They shout and gesture for him to be helped, but there's nothing they can do now. They acted hastily and feverishly, they didn't consider the consequences and now it's too late.