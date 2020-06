© Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz / Tribeca Film Festival



Sophia Narwitz is a writer and journalist from the US. Outside of her work on RT, she is a primary writer for Colin Moriarty's Side Quest content, and she manages her own YouTube channel. Follow her on Twitter @SophNar0747

Never lacking reasons to insert herself under the spotlight, Anita Sarkeesian is once again using her feminist status to cancel a man over allegations of abuse, though in doing so her hypocrisy has been exposed for all to see.With a post over on her Medium blog , the grifting queen comes out swinging and calls Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin an abuser. The catalyst for this is a thread on Twitter that makes some pretty wild leaps to arrive at the hot topic of the week, racism.I recommend reading the thread for yourself, but the general gist is that the company Slack channel can be overly snarky - something to be expected given the game they create is sold on its offensive humor - and one employee didn't like some responses she got to a request, so she looks for reasons to cry bigotry.With loaded language she calls him a liar, and goes into a spiel about the power dynamics he holds and the way he abuses that power. Actions which she claims have led to a toxic, racist, and sexist workplace environment.Intermingled within all of this is a discussion of rape allegations from a supposed 2006 incident that were first brought to light in 2014 In a country where innocent until proven guilty is, or was, the mantra,In his own blogpost from 2014, he responded to the allegations and even revealed that he knows who made them. He also mentions how he could pursue legal recourse, such as suing for libel, but that he isn't going to.Fast forward to today and his denial of sexual assault is now labeled by Sarkeesian as "deflected blame" and "implicit legal threats."He was a game developer accused of decade-old abuse by Zoe Quinn, and when this went down, Anita was quick to jump on the bandwagon to push her own brand while also touting such rhetoric as "believe women ."She also has a history of using people and discarding them when she's done. All things which are on full display in this latest debacle.By her own admittance she was friends with Max, even after knowing such allegations existed. She's been on his podcast, and he on hers. She's stayed at his home and used his Chicago office to complete work. On top of that, she's accepted donations from the guy. And she's teamed up with Cards Against Humanity for fundraising efforts Broken down, Anita was all too willing to financially thrive with the help of Max Temkin and Cards Against Humanity,Pay attention to how she always has a new reason to poke her head up with each major event.This is the Feminist Frequency grift. One you can easily spot due to the trail of bodies it leaves in its wake.