A half-naked man who appeared to bite off pieces of his arms and spit flesh on the ground died in custody early Tuesday, the Redding Police Department said. Five officers were placed on administrative leave after his death.The call began at 1:09 a.m. in the Americana Modern Motel in the 1200 block of Market Street. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a woman heard screaming at the motel and a "possible domestic disturbance," the department said in a social media post.Officers found a man at the motel on a second story balcony who was bleeding from his arm and had taken off his pants and underwear. Police described the man as a "heavyset white male adult, in excess of 400 lbs."The Shasta County Coroner's Office identified the man as Morgan James Davis, 37, of Cottonwood. His autopsy is pending.In the news release, police said Davis "feigned a charge at the officers, retreated, and began biting his own arm, tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground."A person recording the video can be heard saying, "He's eating himself."Davis was later handcuffed then placed on his side as paramedics administered medical aid. Police said he was alert and communicating with paramedics at the scene.He was transported to a local hospital at 1:43 a.m. and died 32 minutes later after experiencing "medical difficulties," police said.The video of the incident was recorded by the 911 caller who was also staying at the motel. The video was streamed to Facebook at the time of the incident.Redding police said the officers were placed on leave because the man died in police custody.Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Shasta County Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us