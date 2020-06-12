Society's Child
'He's eating himself!' Man dies in custody after chewing own arms in confrontation with California cops
Sacramento Bee
Tue, 09 Jun 2020 15:02 UTC
The call began at 1:09 a.m. in the Americana Modern Motel in the 1200 block of Market Street. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a woman heard screaming at the motel and a "possible domestic disturbance," the department said in a social media post.
Officers found a man at the motel on a second story balcony who was bleeding from his arm and had taken off his pants and underwear. Police described the man as a "heavyset white male adult, in excess of 400 lbs."
After communicating with the man, he came down from the balcony to the parking lot, and in video of the incident it appears that he begins to walk toward the officers before a loud pop is heard. The man then turns and appears to take bites of his left arm and scratches as his face before spitting. He then falls to the ground.
The Shasta County Coroner's Office identified the man as Morgan James Davis, 37, of Cottonwood. His autopsy is pending.
In the news release, police said Davis "feigned a charge at the officers, retreated, and began biting his own arm, tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground."
A person recording the video can be heard saying, "He's eating himself."
Police also said he "violently resisted" attempts to detain him and required control holds, a Taser deployment, a less-lethal bean bag round, a police K-9, and baton strikes to subdue him.
Video shows Davis tried to push himself up at least twice as at least five officers give commands attempt to control him. One K-9 officer uses his foot to kick Davis in his back and and push him to the ground. Another officer uses his knee to strike him in the side. And another officer appears to strike Davis in the back with his baton.
Davis was later handcuffed then placed on his side as paramedics administered medical aid. Police said he was alert and communicating with paramedics at the scene.
He was transported to a local hospital at 1:43 a.m. and died 32 minutes later after experiencing "medical difficulties," police said.
Officers found suspected illicit drugs in Davis' motel room, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD and other prescription medications. They also found a knife that appeared to have blood on it, but a woman was never located and it is unknown if there was ever a woman in the room with him, police said.
The video of the incident was recorded by the 911 caller who was also staying at the motel. The video was streamed to Facebook at the time of the incident.
Redding police said the officers were placed on leave because the man died in police custody.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Shasta County Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.