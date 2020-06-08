© REUTERS/Dylan Martinez



After protesters in the city of Bristol dramatically tore down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday, a wave of suggestions for whose effigy should be destroyed next has been unleashed.Colston made the bulk of his vast fortune with the Royal African Company (RAC). The company had a monopoly on the West African slave trade and it branded its RAC initials on the slaves' chests. His statue was sent to a watery grave when demonstrators threw it into Bristol Harbor on Sunday.The striking scenes have prompted a raft of suggestions for further demolitions, as some in Britain have suggested that the country should attempt to come to terms with its blood-drenched history.The incident has again exposed how many Britons view their own history in a positive light while everyone else in the world has a much more jaundiced view. The case of Oliver Cromwell serves as a clear-cut example.Some also called for a reassessment of Winston Churchill and a statue of the politician was defaced during protests in London. Churchill has long been glorified for leading Britain through World War II.However,He was also known for expressing disparaging views about a range of peoples and religions including Indians, Africans, Irish, Hinduism and Islam.A famous statue of Churchill on London's Parliament Square was defaced during demonstrations on Sunday, with Churchill crossed out and the words "is a racist" scrawled underneath. However, a group of volunteers later showed up to clean the monument and it remains intact. At least for now.