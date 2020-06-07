© Monica Herndon/Philadelphia Inquirer



Stan Wischnowski, the top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, has announced his resignation, daysMr. Wischnowski, 58, led the paper over two turbulent periods in recent years, driving it, its sister paper, the Daily News and its website, Inquirer.com, to reshape themselves as the digital age transformed the news business. He was also key in the creation of Spotlight PA, a new multi-reporter team to provide news outlets across Pennsylvania with investigative coverage of state government. He also was in charge in 2012 when the Inquirer won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for an in-depth investigation into violence within Philadelphia schools.In a statement Saturday afternoon, Publisher Lisa Hughes said that Mr. Wischnowski "has decided to step down as senior vice president and executive editor." She thanked him for his 20 years working at the paper and serving as executive editor.He will formally leave the paper on June 12. No successor was named, but Ms. Hughes wrote to the staff that "We will use this moment to evaluate the organizational structure and processes of the newsroom, assess what we need, and look both internally and externally for a seasoned leader who embodies our values, embraces our shared strategy, and understands the diversity of the communities we serve."While we conduct this evaluation and search, I am confident in [editor] Gabe Escobar and [managing editor] Patrick Kerkstra's ability to continue to lead our newsroom in their current roles."in the Tuesday newspaper that may have set the stage for Mr. Wischnowski's departure.The column had explored the destruction of buildings amid the looting that accompanied some of the nationwide protest over police violence.Even before the headline was published, Mr. Wischnowski and other editors had scheduled a staff-wide Zoom meeting to discuss race at the Inquirer and the pressures in particular faced by journalists of color.Mr. Wischnowski, low-key and measured, as is his personality, told staffers on Wednesday that the paper had made strides in diversifying its 213-member newsroom,. He promised more such hires.Several journalists pointed out that the newspaper could muster only one male African American reporter to cover the protests and police response convulsing a city that is majority minority.the letter read in part. It added: "We're tired of shouldering the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming into a more equitable age."Mr. Wischnowski, a graduate of Western Illinois University, began his professional life at the Kankakee (Ill.) Daily Journal in 1982 as a sports stringer. From there he worked at newspapers in Detroit and Lansing, Mich., and Rochester, N.Y., before joining the Inquirer in 2000.At the Philadelphia paper, he organized the paper's coverage of elections and won a national page-design award for the Inquirer's 9/11 coverage. He served as a deputy managing editor, supervising the critical night operation for a morning paper and took on other roles managing the newspaper's budget and union negotiations.In 2010, when new, hedge-fund owners acquired the Inquirer, he became the paper's fifth editor in 10 years, replacing Bill Marimow.It was during that period when the paper's Assault on Learning series was published."The future of any great American city depends on providing a safe environment in which young people can learn," he told a reporter for a profile for his old hometown paper, in Illinois. "Our series exposed in graphic and painstaking detail the ways in which we are failing this generation."In a two-step, Mr. Marimow returned as editor once more, only to be replaced again by Mr. Wischnowski.Josh Kopelman, board chair of The Inquirer, praised Mr. Wischnowski for his service, writing: "Stan has been at the Inquirer for 20 years, and during that time has accomplished a lot. He oversaw the merging of three newsrooms into one, he launched Spotlight PA ... and he helped drive our first steps to improve the diversity in the newsroom. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and have the utmost confidence in Lisa, Gabe, and Patrick going forward."Jim Friedlich, executive director of the Lenfest Institute For Journalism, which owns the newspaper, wrote, "Under Stan's leadership, the Inquirer's newsroom has made Philadelphia a better place. The Lenfest Institute is especially proud of the investigative journalism that our grant support has helped enable, including work on COVID-19, public school and environmental safety, criminal justice reform, and the accountability of state and local government."