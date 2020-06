© Reuters / NICHOLAS KAMM / POOL

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

Despite President Trump's previous claims that Islamic State has been 100 percent eliminated, the US is seeking international funding for continued anti-IS military operations. The true target of this effort, however, is Iran."It's true that the pandemic is putting enormous pressure on all of our budgets," Pompeo said on Thursday at a Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. "That said, our fight against ISIS continues and will for the foreseeable future. We cannot rest. We must continue to root out ISIS cells and networks and provide stabilization assistance to liberated areas in Iraq and Syria."On December 19, 2018, Trump stunned his national security team — and his anti-IS coalition partners — by tweeting out, "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency." Based upon the president's directive, US officials began preparing for the withdrawal of US forces in northeastern Syria, where they were in the final phases of a campaign to eradicate the last remaining IS bastion. Trump's decision prompted the resignation of Secretary of Defense James Mattis.The controversy as to whether or not IS had, in fact, been defeated by the US-led coalition was further fueled in January 2019 when, on the same day that an IS attack in Syria killed three Americans, Vice President Mike Pence told a State Department conference that "the caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated." President Trump reinforced that sentiment a month later when, during a stopover in Alaska, he told an assembly of US servicemembers, "We just took over...you kept hearing 90 percent, 92 percent, the caliphate in Syria. Now it is 100 percent. We just took over 100 percent caliphate."But presidential rhetoric does not, in and of itself, constitute fact. Both the State Department and the Department of Defense soon were compelled to correct the record. In comments to CBS News on August 20, 2019, Pompeo noted "There's certainly places where ISIS is more powerful today than they were three or four years ago. But the caliphate is gone and their capacity to conduct external attacks has been made much more difficult. We've taken down significant risk — not all of it, but a significant amount." Pompeo's comments came on the heels of a report by the Pentagon's Inspector General which concluded that "Despite losing its territorial 'caliphate', Islamic State in Iraq and Syria solidified its insurgent capabilities in Iraq and was re-surging in Syria."Despite these stark conclusions, in October 2019 President Trump, following a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan, ordered all remaining US troops out of Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish military offensive against Kurdish forces that were part of the US-led anti-IS coalition, but which Turkey called terrorists. In the confusion that followed, the anti-IS coalition all but dissolved.The coronavirus pandemic has dampened any support that might have existed for a broader US-Iranian conflict, with the entire world focused instead on how to deal with the vast social and economic consequences of a global lockdown designed to limit the spread of the disease.