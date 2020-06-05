

They passed the USA PATRIOT Act - and I did nothing because I am a patriot.

They passed the USA Freedom Act - and I believe in freedom.

They nominated Hillary Clinton - and I voted for the lesser evil.

They declared medical martial law - and I didn't want to kill grandma.

They said to wear a facemask - and I passively obeyed.

I believe Joe Biden - because I am a liberal.

Ode to a Liberal - DWP

The power elite do not isolate, wear face masks, and practice social distancing.

Revolt will come from the right. That the revolt will be funded, organized, and manipulated by the corporate forces is one of the tragic ironies. But the blame lies with the liberal class. Liberals, by standing for nothing, made possible the rise of inverted and perhaps soon classical totalitarianism."



The Death of the Liberal Class - Chris Hedges (2010)