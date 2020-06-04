© Global Look Press/ dpa/ Friso Gentsch

At least six people were injured after a car drove onto the terrace of an outdoor cafe in the Netherlands, one has been rushed to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle, which was badly damaged, is now in custody.The incident took place around 10 pm local time, as diners were busy enjoying their meals on a terrace of a sidewalk cafe in Gennep, a city in southeastern Netherlands.The driver apparently tried to flee the scene, with police deploying a helicopter to hunt the vehicle down, local media reported.The suspect was eventually arrested. Police have yet to release any details on the driver's identity or the circumstances behind the crash.Meanwhile, town's mayor, Willibrord van Beek, offered his sympathies to those affected by the incident, lamenting that it happened soon after the country eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing restaurants to re-open."I sympathize with the injured and the owner of the cafe. It is terrible that this is happening just now that terraces are open," he said.As police investigate and interview witnesses, a perimeter has been set up around the scene of the crash, where chairs and tables were seen overturned. Nearby, a crowd of shocked bystanders gathered to observe the aftermath, but were asked to keep some distance from the area.