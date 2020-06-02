The country has experienced a spate of severe weather since mid-May. Further severe weather in the country from 26 to 28 May caused 2 fatalities.
In the latest events, over 900 people from 225 families have been affected in 10 departments after heavy rain from storm Amanda triggered flooding and landslides between 29 May and 01 June.
The country's disaster agency - Permanent Commission of Contingencies (Copeco) - reported that the worst hit areas are in the departments of Olancho, Valle, Francisco Morazán, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán and La Paz. Bridges and roads have been damaged or destroyed, leaving some communities isolated.
Over 100 houses have been flooded in Olancho and Valle Departments. Copeco said levels of the Goascorán River in Valle Department are extremely high. Around 50 people have evacuated their homes, mostly in Goascorán and Nacaome municipalities in the department.
Two people lost their lives and another was injured after the vehicle was swept away by flood water from the Guacirope river in Langue, Valle. A third fatality was reported in the municipality of Yuscarán, El Paraíso, as a result of flooding. One person is reported missing in Nacaome, Valle Department.
Strong winds have also caused damage across the country, downing dozens of trees and damaging power lines.
A Yellow Alert for heavy rain remains in place for the departments of Valle, Francisco Morazán, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán, La Paz, Intibucá, Comayagua, El Paraíso and Choluteca.
Tropical Strom Amanda caused widespread destruction in Guatemala and El Salvador after it made landfall in Guatemala on 31 May. As of 01 June, at least 14 people had died in the storm in El Salvador.
