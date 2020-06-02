© COPECO



Social Media

Valle inspecciones de zonas inundadas por el río Guascoran, Agua Fría y Playa Grande pic.twitter.com/11Q0ckq1t2 — BOMBEROS HONDURAS (@BomberosHn) June 2, 2020

Dos personas muertas dejó crecida del río del Águila en Langue, Valle, que arrastró un vehículo. Las víctimas son Maria Ávila Santos y su hermano Emiliano cuyos cuerpos fueron rescatados por elementos de los @BomberosHn. pic.twitter.com/t4AyTYHFqN — @RedInformativaH (@RedInformativaH) June 1, 2020

Three people have died and communities left isolated after the remnants of the tropical storm Amanda brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Honduras.Further severe weather in the country from 26 to 28 May caused 2 fatalities.In the latest events, over 900 people from 225 families have been affected in 10 departments after heavy rain from storm Amanda triggered flooding and landslides between 29 May and 01 June.The country's disaster agency - Permanent Commission of Contingencies (Copeco) - reported that the worst hit areas are in the departments of Olancho, Valle, Francisco Morazán, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán and La Paz.Over 100 houses have been flooded in Olancho and Valle Departments. Copeco said levels of the Goascorán River in Valle Department are extremely high. Around 50 people have evacuated their homes, mostly in Goascorán and Nacaome municipalities in the department.A Yellow Alert for heavy rain remains in place for the departments of Valle, Francisco Morazán, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán, La Paz, Intibucá, Comayagua, El Paraíso and Choluteca.