"No German citizen should have their private information transition across a piece of Chinese hardware which will clearly be owned and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. In Europe, they care deeply about privacy of their citizens. Allowing that information to go across Chinese-controlled networks is the antithesis of providing that very privacy."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned the US' European allies against using Huawei tech, insisting privacy-loving Germans shouldn't stand for such (alleged) spying. Never mind that time the NSA wiretapped Merkel.Pompeo pleaded with European governments on Fox News on Sunday thatThe US diplomat insisted the track record of the villainous Chinese government warranted nothing less. Pompeo proclaimed:despite hyping up the possibility for years. He also somehow omitted how the National Security Agency (NSA) was caught snooping on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other top officials in 2015.The strident outrage that greeted that scandal indicated that Germans do, indeed, care deeply about privacy. Whether they'll heed the warnings of the same country that so recently violated theirs remains to be seen.despite previously refusing US blandishments urging London to drop their inclusion of Huawei in 5G infrastructure,both internal and external, and is seeking to "phase out" the Chinese firm by 2023.Pompeo's efforts to frame China as the world's top bogeyman didn't stop at spying. "They steal information, they deny freedom of expression, they oppress their peoples, and they present risk to people all across the world," he declared.on the heels of the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.On Saturday, Germany, France and the UK issued a statement condemning the US decision to revoke sanctions waivers that allowed the countries to work with Iran on civilian nuclear projects, lamenting the end of the international cooperation that had provided a reassuring window onto Iranian nuclear activities.