© Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

In Solovey's La La Land

Honest reporting?

Bryan MacDonald is an Irish journalist based in Russia. He has written for RT since 2014. Before moving to Russia, Bryan worked for The Irish Independent, the Evening Herald, Ireland on Sunday, and The Irish Daily Mail. Follow him on Twitter @27khv

As a rule, Western correspondents covering Russia - either by necessity or design - often use extreme or fringe voices to fit their reporting agendas. One of the most frequently cited may have finally jumped the shark this week.A handful of Russian 'experts' frame the narrative in the US/UK media., Gleb Pavlovsky (a former Vladimir Putin adviser and political strategist, who was dismissed in 2011) and Valery Solovey, once a professor at Moscow's prestigious MGiMO University.Putting aside Stanovaya (reasonable enough, albeit one-note) and Pavlovsky (so far past his sell-by date that he's a political museum piece)On Tuesday, he told listeners of liberal radio station Echo of Moscow that the Russian government has a secret drug to cure Covid-19 which is reserved for only a select few."In Moscow they gave him a medicine, there is a very effective drug for the coronavirus, extremely effective, a few people got it already, people who are very close to the Kremlin, and to Mr Putin," he explained. "By the way, Prime Minister (Mikhail) Mishustin didn't get this medicine, this drug in 2-3 days healed all symptoms of coronavirus."Basically, Solovey, in all seriousness, was saying that the Kremlin has found a cure for Covid-19, and is keeping it secret from the whole world. Not only that, Putin was apparently willing to take the risk of his own prime minister dying from the disease, and presumably his press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, as well, but decided to save himself, the leader of Chechnya, and a few others. Both Peskov and Mishustin were hospitalized in recent weeks.Let's say the Kremlin charged the reasonable sum of $100 a dose, and every advanced country in the world bought up enough to cover half of their populations? That would be $16 billion from the US alone. Plus, another $22 billion from the European Union, with China paying out another $35 billion. At that rate, Putin could save the world, and go on a $100 billion domestic infrastructure splurge, sending his popularity to new heights, both at home and abroad.Clearly, Solovey is a crank and a loon. But he has, without question, been among the top few voices most commonly solicited by British and American journalists in Russia in recent years. This, once again, serves to expose the incredibly low standards of Western media in covering the world's largest country. A diet of mostly agenda-driven feckless hacks citing inept agenda-driven pundits, with readers, unwittingly, consuming an absurd cocktail of drivel.Earlier last year, he predicted the Russian "system will collapse. [The] Key phase of [the] crisis will last a few days: days that will shock Russia & affect the world." This was relayed by BBC's Moscow correspondent to his Twitter followers.However, the most ludicrous example arguably arrived in 2017 when the Independent's Moscow correspondent claimed he had a 'scoop' "on how Putin nearly quit last year - and why Russia is teetering on acute political crisis." His main named source was, of course, Valery Solovey. Oliver Carroll told his readers that Russia was "teetering at the edge of an era.""The last time I felt like this was at the end of the Soviet Union," he quoted Solovey as saying. "And, worryingly, people who were around at the time are telling me they feel exactly the same." To make things even more bananas, this atrocious piece of journalism also featured Pavlovsky.Of course, they may be hoping that Solovey is proven right and Putin does have a secret Covid-19 cure. For that there are two hopes - Bob Hope and No Hope, and Bob Hope is dead.