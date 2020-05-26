© CSpan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week signaled that Democrats are going to push for more expanded mail-in voting by referring to it now as "voting at home." Pelosi told
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell:
"We're now calling it voting at home because that's really what it's all about — enabling people to vote at home."
Pelosi said the $3.6 billion in the House's HEROES Act is "necessary to conduct an election" where all voters would receive absentee ballots.
The House Speaker also reportedly
said this week $3.6 billion is just
"a small price to pay for our democracy and the good health of people going to the polls."[If Republicans "don't support the resources, then they have stood in the way of voting, which is in keeping with their voter suppression in general."
Voting is "under assault both from a systematic national, nationwide campaign of voter suppression and from the coronavirus. People should not have to choose between voting and preserving their good health and that of their families."
The House Speaker has also said that more funds are needed
for same-day registration services and to provide more and safer opportunities for voters to also "vote well in advance of Election Day."
Comment: How secure will this election be? Very __, Sort of __, Unlikely __, When hell freezes over _X_.
