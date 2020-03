© Reuters/Bryan Woolston



American establishment mouthpieces are demanding voters radically rethink the 2020 election, citing coronavirus as a reason to switch to mail-in ballots and cancel conventions even as popular distrust in the system soars.As controversies erupt over the primary votes in several states, influential media voices are calling for further cloaking the electoral process in obscurity — in the name of protecting candidates and voters alike from the ravages of the coronavirus, of course. The epidemic — and America's fragile democracy — demands nothing less.a not-at-all-alarmist headline from Council on Foreign Relations alumna Laurie Garrett screamed in Foreign Policy on Wednesday. The New York Times concurred, offering a less hysterical primer onon Thursday (spoiler alert: "let everyone vote by mail") from the American Civil Liberties Union's Dale Ho. And a cascade of blue-checks have weighed in with their support for the idea on social media.— perhaps forgetting about all the "Russian hackers" waiting to pounce. Wouldn't the possibility of deepfakes "infecting" those mini-video productions have kept her ilk awake at night a mere six months ago?The digital "threat" the news media has spent the last four years flogging incessantly at least makes a cameo in the NY Times piece, which acknowledges thatBut while Ho highlights the need for legal protections for absentee voters, whose ballots are often discarded on technicalities without warning,Bringing the campaigns online provides anwhose energy and coherence on the in-the-flesh campaign trail have been noticeably flagging. The former vice president profanely lashed out at a Michigan voter as that state headed to the polls on Tuesday, andmaking it difficult for even the most determined centrist pundits to claim Biden enjoys the overwhelming support of the American people.whose lawyers infamously argued in response to a 2016 voter lawsuit that they could pick the party's candidate in smoke-filled back rooms if they so desired.And shifting the electoral contest into the shadows requires voters to place their trust in an establishment that, quite frankly, has not earned it.as leaked emails from the party revealed. While 2020 has not featured an email leak scandal,sniffing the air for signs of a repeat. They can be expected to cry bloody murder if polling places are swapped for mail-in ballots, or if the nominating convention is cancelled "because coronavirus."Many would argueThey come armed with plentiful evidence: a parade of questionable episodes starting with Iowa's Shadow Inc. caucus, in which a dodgy app developed by Democratic Party insiders "accidentally" altered vote totals, and concluding with the tens of thousands of Washington state ballots thrown out on a technicality before that mail-in-only state's long, drawn-out vote count handed a surprise victory to Biden.And Sanders supporters insist that an unmistakable pattern in the exit polls suggests something more than a "revolution from the middle" might be going on.While activists demanding the UN or OAS send election monitors to oversee the Democratic primaries may seem like a theatrical stunt to draw attention to US hypocrisy, they have a point.Bringing the process further into the shadows — especially by weaponizing pandemic panic ("do it NOW or we're all gonna die!") — will only fan the flames of that distrust.While Americans have been well-trained by their media to expect this epidemic to be used as cover for opportunist power-grabs from the Trump administration, seeing these words from liberal technocrats should send shivers up the spines of voters already concerned about being technologically disenfranchised.