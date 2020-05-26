Sancti Spíritus, Cuba, with floods of rivers,
© Oscar Alonso/ACN
Flooded river on May 25, 2020 in Sancti Spíritus, Cuba.
Heavy rainfall on 25 May caused flash flooding in central areas of Cuba prompting evacuations. Heavy rain was also reported in Florida, USA, where as much as 4 inches (100mm) of rain fell in a few hours, causing flooding in southern parts of the state.

Cuba

Heavy rainfall on 25 May caused flooding in central parts of Cuba, in particular in the provinces of Sancti Spíritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos.

Cuban Meteorological Institute INSMET reported several locations recorded more than 120mm in a few hours early on 25 May.

Around 20 families were evacuated from their homes after rivers broke their banks in Santa Clara, capital of Villa Clara Province. Landslides were also reported in the area.



In Sancti Spíritus Province, several rivers broke their banks including the Zaza, Agabama, Tuinucú and Yayabo. A storm and strong winds damaged around 30 homes in areas near the city of Sancti Spíritus.

Florida, USA

Heavy rain on 25 May also brought some flash flooding to parts of South Florida, with Miami among the worst affected. Further heavy rainfall has been forecast and NWS Miami has issued flood warnings.

NWS Miami said on 25 May: "...some areas had almost 4 inches (100mm) of rain in just over an hour today! Stay alert for flooding and never drive through flooded roadways!"

Social Media