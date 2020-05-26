© Oscar Alonso/ACN



Cuba

Florida, USA

almost 4 inches (100mm) of rain in just over an hour today!

Evidencias de las intensas lluvias en la ciudad de @SantaClara. Hay inundaciones en varios lugares, con daños materiales a pertenencias y viviendas. Desde la madrugada está activado el Consejo de Defensa Municipal. No se reportan pérdidas de vidas humanas pic.twitter.com/rgMKaC0V1w — Vanguardia de Cuba (@VanguardiaCuba) May 25, 2020

"Un infierno". Así lo describen los vecinos de El Entronque de Guasimal, un caserío cercano a la ciudad de #SanctiSpíritus q resultó literalmente zarandeado x los vientos de una tormenta q provocó daños en 30 casas, caída de árboles e interrupción del servicio eléctrico. #Cuba pic.twitter.com/XRXQASWDOb — Gobierno Provincial #SanctiSpíritus (@SanctiSpiritus1) May 25, 2020

Substantial flooding in Miami Beach today around 2:45pm (pics from friend in the area). First pic is near Nautilus Middle School. Second pic is Normandy Golf Course (I'm told the course is completely underwater). @NWSMiami #FLwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/grUsZy2VES — Harry Weinman (@HarryWeinman) May 25, 2020

Heavy rainfall on 25 May caused flash flooding in central areas of Cuba prompting evacuations. Heavy rain was also reported in Florida, USA, where as much as 4 inches (100mm) of rain fell in a few hours, causing flooding in southern parts of the state.Heavy rainfall on 25 May caused flooding in central parts of Cuba, in particular in the provinces of Sancti Spíritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos.Around 20 families were evacuated from their homes after rivers broke their banks in Santa Clara, capital of Villa Clara Province. Landslides were also reported in the area.In Sancti Spíritus Province, several rivers broke their banks including the Zaza, Agabama, Tuinucú and Yayabo. A storm and strong winds damaged around 30 homes in areas near the city of Sancti Spíritus.Heavy rain on 25 May also brought some flash flooding to parts of South Florida, with Miami among the worst affected. Further heavy rainfall has been forecast and NWS Miami has issued flood warnings.NWS Miami said on 25 May: "...some areas hadStay alert for flooding and never drive through flooded roadways!"