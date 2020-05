© The Mega Agency



'KING OF AMERICA'

Aspiring model Juliette Bryant says in court filings that she was asked to a 2002 dinner in South Africa with Epstein , "a former high US Government official, a famous actor and a well-known comedian".Bryant claims it "turned into years of horrific abuse and manipulation" at the hands of the billionaire paedophile, who later repeatedly raped her.Her lawsuit states: "Instead of fulfilling her dreams of becoming a model in New York City, Juliette was subject to extreme and repeated sexual abuse."Epstein's sexual abuse of Juliette was humiliating and degrading, and caused Juliette to cry herself to sleep each night."In January, The Sun published never-before-seen pictures of former US President Clinton posing alongside suspected pimp Ghislaine Maxwell on Epstein's jet.It was during a five-day September 2002 trip to Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa to raise awareness about poverty and the AIDS crisis for Clinton's foundation.American comedian Tucker, 48, and Oscar-winning actor Spacey, 60, were also onboard for the humanitarian voyage.Her lawsuit says: "(She was) invited to a restaurant to meet Epstein, who was dining with a former high U.S Government official, a famous actor, and a well-known comedian."Juliette considered meeting Epstein an amazing opportunity because modeling in New York City had always been one of her biggest dreams."Court papers even state the then 20-year-old watched the "former high US government official" give a speech in Cape Town the next day.They add: "(She) was escorted to the speech by police cars with individuals associated with the former official."Bryant has now also requested Epstein's estate hand over documents relating to the trio.Following their Cape Town introduction, Epstein later persuaded Bryant to join him in New York after calling her mother to reassure her.Epstein once told Bryant he had planted drugs in the apartment of a woman who had accused him of rape, her lawsuit claims.Bill Clinton previously issued a statement in regard to the Africa trip and denied knowing anything about the financier's crimes.It said: "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York."In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation."Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip."Our pictures on the trip showed Clinton, wearing a yellow shirt and chomping on a cigar, playing cards about the jet — with a giant white duvet spread across his seat.Another image shows a grinning British socialite Maxwell, a close pal of Prince Andrew, looking down at the camera as film star Kevin Spacey talks on the phone.Hollywood star Chris Tucker, wearing a red baseball cap and shades, was snapped posing with Chauntae and other assistants and joking around. Epstein died in prison last August in an apparent suicide. Barbara Sampson, the New York City medical examiner, ruled that his death was a suicide by hanging after he had attached bedsheets to his neck