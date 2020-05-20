© Bogus Basin web cam



We all woke up to rain outside Wednesday morning as widespread moisture rotates around a low pressure center in Idaho. While we've had significant rain in the valley,with a blanket of white across the base area. A weather station near the Nordic Center reports one inch of precipitation in the past 24 hours. That would've equated to about a foot of fresh snow in winter months.Significant rainfall amounts have been reported across the Treasure Valley. With moderate showers overnight, some areas have seen well over an inch of precipitation in the past 24-hours. The most rain in the valley has been reported by a weather station at Boise State University, 1.33" had been reported as of 7:45 am. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue this morning into the afternoon and so we'll continue to add to these totals.Temperatures will remain well below normal today with highs only near 50 degrees. The rain will wind down later this afternoon, as well. as moisture clears out into the evening. Another round of scattered showers will move in Thursday afternoon and evening, most of the showers will be in the higher elevations with a small chance of thunderstorms.Drier air will move in starting Friday afternoon and will continue into the weekend. Temperatures are slow to rebound over the weekend, highs should be in the low 60's Saturday and the upper 60's Sunday. For Memorial Day, plan on partly cloudy skies with mid to upper 70's for the Treasure Valley.