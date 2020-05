© University of Hawai'i at Manoa



In a scenario straight out of "The Twilight Zone," a group of NASA scientists working on an experiment in Antarctica have detected evidence of a parallel universe — where the rules of physics are the opposite of our own, according to a report.The concept of a parallel universe has been around since the early 1960s, mostly in the minds of fans of sci-fi TV shows and comics, but now a cosmic ray detection experiment has found particles that could be from a parallel realm that also was born in the Big Bang, the Daily Star reported A constant "wind" of high-energy particles constantly arrives on Earth from outer space.Low-energy, subatomic neutrinos with a mass close to zero can pass completely through Earth, but higher-energy objects are stopped by the solid matter of our planet, according to the report.Gorham, lead author on a Cornell University paper describing the odd phenomenon, noted that he and his fellow researchers had seen several of these "impossible events," which some were skeptical about."Not everyone was comfortable with the hypothesis," he told New Scientist Of course, if there are any inhabitants of a possible parallel universe, they'd consider us the backward ones."We're left with the most exciting or most boring possibilities," said Ibrahim Safa, who also worked on the experiment.