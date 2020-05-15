© University of Aberdeen



'Truly mind-blowing'

A hillfort in Aberdeenshire is one of the largest ancient settlements ever discovered in Scotland, researchers have said.University of Aberdeen archaeologists sayperched high on the Tap O' Noth near Rhynie.They believeArchaeologists from the university have conducted extensive fieldwork in the surrounding area since 2011.Prof Gordon Noble, who led the research, described the discovery thatas the most surprising of his career.Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption The research uncovered evidence which "stunned" the team"I was absolutely stunned when I read the results," he said."We took samples from the site really just to begin placing the important discoveries we have made at Rhynie over the last few years in a broader geographical context. The results of the dating were simply incredible."The Tap O' Noth discovery shakes the narrative of this whole time period. If each of the huts we identified had four or five people living in them then that means there was a population of upwards of 4,000 people living on the hill."It is truly mind-blowing and demonstrates just how much we still have to learn about settlement around the time that the early kingdoms of Pictland were being consolidated."Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said: "This find of historic importance will be of huge significance."I am hopeful that once restrictions start to be lifted, and of course when it is safe to do so, visitors from far and wide will flock to Aberdeenshire to explore this find."