© Jean-David Moreau et al./J. Vertebr. Paleontol.



Prints show the tracks of three 'titanosaurs' that took a seaside stroll more than 165 million years ago. A scientist exploring deep inside a cave in France has discovered huge dinosaur, made by some of the largest creatures ever to walk the Earth.According to Jean-David Moreau at the University of Burgundy-Franche-Comté in France and his colleagues, the footprintsThe tracks were made 166 million to 168 million years ago, when three dinosaurs traversed the shoreline of a sea. The site was then at the planet's surface, butThe tracks were a chance discovery by one of the authors on a caving expedition in 2015. It's a wonder they were ever found, as they can be reached only by way of a labyrinth of tight, frequently flooded crawl spaces 100 metres in length.