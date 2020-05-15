© Visual Science



Biomedical visualization studio Visual Science has created the most detailed and scientifically accurate 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution. The model is based on the latest scientific research into the structure of coronaviruses, as well as input from expert virologists involved in the research. This is the most accurate model of the SARS-CoV-2 viral particle currently available. To produce it, Visual Science employed the same techniques of structural bioinformatics used in basic research and drug development.The SARS-CoV-2 virus model is a part of Visual Science's non-commercial Viral Park project. Viral Park's past successes include models of HIV, influenza A/H1N1, Ebola, papilloma, and Zika virions.We use the same color scheme throughout the whole Viral Park project. Bright colors show the proteins encoded by the viral genome. Shades of gray correspond to the structures taken by viruses from the host cell. Thus we emphasize the parasitic and non-autonomous nature of the viruses.