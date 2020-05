© AFP/Getty Images/Mario Tama; Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters



"We spent some time without telephone contact, then he reconnected and informed me that he was in a meeting with Guaido at the White House, who had been reaffirmed again by a military adviser about the departure of the Venezuelan government."

US-backed Maduro opponent Juan Guaido met with the head of the notorious Silvercorp, the American company believed to have been involved in the failed attempt to kill the Venezuelan president, a captured plotter has alleged.That's according to the testimony of Captain Antonio Sequea, who confessed to being one of the firm's contacts on Venezuelan soil.shared with the media by Venezuelan Vice-President Jorge Rodriguez, shows the legitimate president of Venezuela. "That gave us a little more strength, it motivated us," Sequea acknowledged, adding thatSilvercorp USA, a Florida-based private military firm, appears to be heavily involved in the botched coup in Caracas, it previously emerged. Its members, US citizens, were among guerillas that crossed into Venezuela last week but were captured by government forces before they took any action.While Silvercorp boss Jordan Goudreau - said to be a member of Donald Trump's security detail - confirmed to the media that "those are my guys," Juan Guaido, the US-backed, self-proclaimed interim leader of Venezuela, predictably disavowed them, sayingHowever, the Washington Post leaked what appears to be an incriminating contract signed by Guaido and Silvercorp.That was partially confirmed in an interrogation tape by one of the American mercenaries captured by Venezuela.- a degrading term used forOn the heels of the failed plot, Caracas charged two Silvercorp mercenaries, Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, with terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association.However, Trump denied having anything to do with the affair, saying he would have done things differently, ordering a full "invasion" instead of a covert operation.