A bunch of commandos, operating from speedboats launched from a "mother ship" disguised as a fishing vessel, land on a heavily populated resort coast in Venezuela to initiate a coup designed to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. Expecting to be greeted by defectors from the Venezuelan military recruited by 52 operatives who had earlier infiltrated the country from neighboring Colombia, the commandos were instead met by armed Venezuelan security forces, who, in the ensuing firefight reportedly killed six of the would-be invaders and captured two others.

About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

An abortive coup attempt with US ties exposes a lack of leadership and direction as the Trump administration struggles to implement its regime-change plans in Venezuela.the head of an American security-services company, Silvercorps USA, accompanied bya defector from the Venezuelan military who had sided with opposition leader Juan Guaido in an failed coup in April 2019,and that dozens of his men were on the ground inside Venezuela, while others were adrift in a boat off the coast of Venezuela, waiting for a resupply of fuel.Venezuelan authorities captured this boat and its hapless crew the next day.who had served in the same unit with Goudreau;, another Venezuelan defector who had sided with Guaido; andThe Keystone Cops-like nature of this abortive incursion would be laughable, if not for the deadly serious consequences for its participants.However, thethat has been nurtured in the environment of directionless chaos that's come to define US Venezuelan policy,Goudreau is a former special forces soldier turned entrepreneur with a knack for self-promotion. After founding Silvercorps USA, he reportedly landed a contract for providing security during a Trump rally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, in November 2018. Through this experience, Goudreau made contact with Keith Schiller, President Trump's former personal bodyguard.Later, Goudreau made contact with senior members of the Venezuelan opposition, including In April 2019, these deserters sided with Guaido in an attempted barracks coup inside Venezuela, which collapsed when senior officials in the Maduro government who had allegedly been contacted by the CIA failed to defect to his cause.Since the failed coup,Meanwhile, theunder the leadership of veteran diplomat James "Jimmy" Story. Policies promoting the continued economic and diplomatic isolation of the Venezuelan government have been promulgated, with decidedly mixed results.These men had been preparing for the instigation of active measures targeting the Maduro regime, but, in the aftermath of the failed coup, were all but abandoned.In May 2019, Goudreau met with Schiller in Miami, where he was put in contact with people from Juan Guaido's inner circle.in future meetings with the Venezuelan opposition,Goudreau used the May meeting as a springboard for further collaboration, which resulted inGoudreau next worked with General Alcala toand claim the US$15 million bounty that had been placed on Maduro by the US government.What followed was a bungled coup that was seemingly initiated on March 26, 2020, when General Alcala announced that he was overseeing ongoing military operations inside Venezuela that were intended to create the conditions for Maduro's removal. The next day, however,Alcala then agreed to be turned over to the US for extradition in exchange for his cooperation in the investigation into narcotics trafficking charges against Maduro leveled by the US.For its part, the Trump administration has denied any involvement in Goudreau's ill-fated invasion of Venezuela. But these denials ring false.Goudreau's badly bungled operation was less a byproduct of an act commissioned by Washington and, instead,The conditions that existed along the Colombian border with Venezuela, where hundreds of military defectors had assembled without purpose or support, was ripe for this kind of misguided adventurism. Likewise, the continued propping up of Juan Guaido as a viable opposition figure by the US government, when combined with the ongoing rhetoric of regime change by senior Trump administration officials,Whether this failure to act was down to incompetence or willful design is not yet known. What is known is thatleaving those whom the US had at one time led to believe Juan Guiado was their future feeling abandoned and forgotten, adrift in a sea of policy neglect and the chaos that follows.