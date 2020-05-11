© Reuters / Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin



But the fight against the epidemic does not end. The danger persists, even in areas where the situation is relatively safe.

We've chosen the path of saving lives and health of people and have achieved a lot. It depends on each of us for more and more regions to return to normal life.

Russia will begin to ease its coronavirus-related restrictions, President Vladimir Putin has said. Exit from the partial lockdown will be gradual and not too fast, he added."Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the joint non-working period for the whole country and for all the sectors of its economy ends," Putin said during a televised speech on Monday.The non-working period was announced in Russia in late March and has been extended several times since then.The end of the unified 'holidays' period allows Russia's regional authorities to begin lifting the coronavirus restrictions. This process will not be fast, Putin said, andThe(65 years and older), as well as for individuals suffering from chronic diseases.The Russian president warned regional authorities against taking identical steps in lifting the restrictions, stressing that such measures must be undertaken only after careful analysis of the situation on the ground.Putin also announced additional welfare payments for families with children, as well as new stimulus payments for care workers and medics.Russia smashed past the 200,000 mark on Sunday, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases appears to be growing steadily. Overall, some 220,000 cases of the disease, including over 2,000 deaths, were registered in the country as of Monday. Nearly 40,000 people have already recovered from Covid-19.Moscow remains the main coronavirus hotspot in Russia, as over a half of all the cases and deaths originated in the city. Over the past few days, however, the dynamics of the spread in the capital have seemingly begun to slow down.