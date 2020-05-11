Charodinsky District is an administrative and municipal district (raion), one of the forty-one in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. It is located in the south of the republic. The area of the district is 1,010 square kilometers (390 sq mi). Its administrative center is the rural locality (a selo) of Tsurib.As of the 2010 Census, the total population of the district was 11,777, with the population of Tsurib accounting for 19.0% of that number.